4 teams that really missed the boat on Matt Chapman bargain buy
These four teams missed out on what could look like one of the biggest bargains of the offseason by letting Matt Chapman sign with the Giants.
1. The Mariners missed out on signing the perfect Eugenio Suarez replacement
The Seattle Mariners have had a weird offseason, making a series of cost-cutting moves despite being right in the thick of contention in the AL West. Sure, they missed the playoffs last season, but they made it each of the two years prior and still won 88 games. They have one of, if not the best rotation in the league, and a superstar in Julio Rodriguez to build their lineup around. Adding an All-Star like Chapman could've really helped.
Right now, their third baseman is projected to be a platoon consisting of Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore. That's a clear issue, and one that should have been rectified by signing Chapman. It would've given the Mariners a defensive upgrade while also giving them yet another big power bat to plug into their lineup.
Last season, Seattle had Eugenio Suarez manning third base. Suarez is a similar kind of player as he strikes out a lot and hits for a low average, but also hits a ton of home runs. Chapman blows him away defensively, however, and happens to be two years younger as well.
The Mariners have saved money this offseason by trading players like Suarez, Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales, Evan White, and Robbie Ray. They've done well to improve a lackluster offense by acquiring players like Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, and Luke Raley, but signing Chapman to play over the likes of Rojas and Moore could've put Seattle in the drivers seat over teams like the Astros and Rangers in the AL West.