MLB Rumors: Astros Chas McCormick drama, Orioles get better, latest on Strasburg
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker has some explaining to do about Chas McCormick. The Orioles rotation is about to get better. What's the latest on Stephen Strasburg?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Did the Baltimore Orioles just get even better?
The Baltimore Orioles are closing in on 100 wins and could very well finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the American League, clinching homefield in the process. It's been awhile since the O's have been this good, and plenty of fans around baseball will be watching the young Orioles for the first time this October.
Yet, this Baltimore team is not a finished product. The rotation could improve quite a bit in the coming week. Former AL All-Star and ace John Means is expected to rejoin the starting rotation at some point. While Means hasn't pitched at an elite level in quite some time thanks to injury, he's looked good in his rehab starts, and should earn every opportunity to make the postseason roster in some capacity. MASN's Roch Kubatko noted the importance of Means's return:
"Means can be an impactful addition to the pitching staff, and at no cost. Reminds me of former executive Pat Gillick referring to the unexpected signing of veteran starter Aaron Sele by the Mariners in 2000 as “a star falling out of the sky,” because the veteran right-hander had an agreement with the Orioles that dissolved due to concerns over his physical. Means is a star who has landed in the Orioles’ laps. It’s his time to shine."
It's no guarantee that the return of Means goes according to plan, but for a team that is already one of the best in baseball, having too many starting pitchers is a productive problem.