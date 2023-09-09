MLB Rumors: Astros Chas McCormick drama, Orioles get better, latest on Strasburg
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker has some explaining to do about Chas McCormick. The Orioles rotation is about to get better. What's the latest on Stephen Strasburg?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Nationals and Stephen Strasburg?
In a recently-deleted tweet by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals had agreed the organization would pay out the remainder of his contract, which is set to run through 2026, despite his looming retirement. Rob Manfred thought that set a bad precedent.
Because Bowden has since deleted that post, it's unclear exactly how true it is, or if Manfred is really the culprit. However, the Nationals rescheduled Strasburg's retirement press conference for now while the two sides hammer out the financial details regarding his retirement. It seems Washington is hoping to avoid being on the hook for the remainder of his deal. As cheap as that may sound, we shouldn't be surprised. This is Mark Lerner, after all.
Strasburg signed a new contract with Washington -- a seven-year, $245 million deal -- after winning a World Series and shutting down the Houston Astros. Since, his career has been derailed by injuries, and he hasn't been the same pitcher. Strasburg's pitching career is over, and his off-field life hasn't been the same, either. His harrowing tale includes the reported inability to pick up his own children without pain.
Hopefully, this situation will resolve itself rather quickly. The longer this goes, the worse it looks for the Nats.