MLB Rumors: Astros Chas McCormick drama, Orioles get better, latest on Strasburg
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker has some explaining to do about Chas McCormick. The Orioles rotation is about to get better. What's the latest on Stephen Strasburg?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Astros, Dusty Baker have some unwanted Chas McCormick drama
Dusty Baker doesn't want to play Chas McCormick regularly in center field for reasons the fanbase doesn't quite understand. Baker is old school, that much is clear, and in his eyes McCormick hasn't earned the right to take everyday reps.
Despite McCormick's statistics rating as better than Julio Rodriguez so far this season, Baker incorrectly compared his center fielder to the Mariners star, suggesting this was why he could not play him quite as often.
“It’s easy if you got a Julio Rodríguez, you just put him out in center field,” Baker told reporters, per The Athletic.
Against, McCormick spent the majority of this week with an OPS 50 points higher than Rodriguez. This isn't to say that he's a better overall player, but there is surely an argument to be made, at least this season.
“He ain’t a big boy yet,” Baker continued, digging himself into an even deeper hole. “It’s hard to be a big boy right out the gate. What is this, Chas’ third or fourth year? The big boys are Altuve, Bregman, Tucker, those are the big boys. The other boys are approaching big boys.”
To his credit, McCormick has done a great job taking the criticism in stride. Both Baker and McCormick made it clear his lack of playing time has nothing to do with some extra weight he put on during his time on the injured list. Baker is an old-school manager who likes to play the matchups. That is something McCormick can respect.
“I’ve been with (Baker) for a couple years now so I know his agenda. I know that he likes to play everyone. Obviously I want to be out there every night. But he does a good job," McCormick said. “I think that’s what he goes off, the best matchups and how he sets things up. I haven’t really spoken to him. He’s the manager. He does what he wants. I don’t think I have any right to ask what his deal is. He’s been in the league for a while and has a good plan."
McCormick, who has home runs in both the World Series and ALCS on his resume -- one of which came off Gerit Cole -- should receive plenty of looks this postseason.