MLB Rumors: Astros manager chase, Sonny Gray reset, Bellinger-Cubs
- Scott Boras hints at massive money Cubs will need to shell out to keep Bellinger
- Will the Twins and Sonny Gray reunite?
- What direction will Houston go for its managerial opening?
By Kevin Henry
Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray
With reports coming out that the Twins are lowering payroll heading into next season, it very likely spells the end of the Sonny Gray tenure in the Twin Cities.
The right-hander, who turned 34 on Tuesday, finished up a five-year, $50.7 million deal with Minnesota's ALDS loss to the Astros. If Gray's last outing with the Twins was his ALDS Game 3 start against Houston, it's not the one that he will want to remember when looking back on his time with Minnesota as he surrendered five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 4.0 innings in a 9-1 defeat.
That one game, however, should not put a damper on what was a solid season for Gray, logging an MLB-leading 2.83 FIP and 0.4 home runs per nine innings in 184.0 frames spread across 32 regular-season starts. In his two seasons with Minnesota, following a trade from the Cincinnati Reds just before the start of the 2022 campaign, Gray posted a combined 2.90 ERA/3.05 FIP/1.139 WHIP in 56 starts (303.2 innings).
In the free agent prediction article posted by MLBTradeRumors.com, Gray is projected to earn a four-year, $90 million deal, with the site's experts predicting him to land with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers or Detroit Tigers.