MLB Rumors: Astros manager chase, Sonny Gray reset, Bellinger-Cubs
- Scott Boras hints at massive money Cubs will need to shell out to keep Bellinger
- Will the Twins and Sonny Gray reunite?
- What direction will Houston go for its managerial opening?
By Kevin Henry
Another rumored managerial candidate is off the boards for the Houston Astros. That tidbit and more in this edition of MLB rumors that focus on the Astros, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.
Scott Boras talks Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger
Leave it to agent Scott Boras to drop the pun of the week when it comes to what seems to be a past relationship between Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs.
While the pun may have been a part of the eye-rolling speech put on by Boras during the GM meetings in Scottsdale, it also showed that Boras is proving to every team (even the Cubs) that the "prove it" deal signed by Bellinger last season (one year for $17.5 million) was not only good for the Cubs, but for Bellinger and his future as well.
The quote above was part of the full quote from Boras as he spewed, "You have a lot of options for him. When he went to Chicago, he feasted on major league pitching. Chicago got the comforts of a full Belli, so the Cubs are going to have to loosen their belts to keep Bellinger."
With Craig Counsell now in charge in Chicago, it's clear the Cubs are in win-now mode. There are things the Cubs could do to make it a perfect offseason now with the former Milwaukee Brewers manager on board, and that could certainly include keeping Bellinger with the Cubs if Chicago is willing to spend what Boras and his client are likely looking to get this offseason (potentially a six- or seven-year deal worth around $27 million annually).