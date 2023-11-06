3 moves Cubs can make after shocking Counsell hiring to complete the perfect offseason
With the hiring of Craig Counsell, the Chicago Cubs are showing they are pushing for the postseason in 2024. So what comes next?
By Kevin Henry
"Almost" simply wasn't good enough for the Chicago Cubs in 2023. That sentiment set into motion what became a shocking Monday in Major League Baseball.
The feel of the entire National League Central turned on a dime on Monday afternoon when the bombshell dropped that David Ross was out as the manager of the Cubs and Craig Counsell would be moving from the Milwaukee Brewers dugout to Wrigley Field. Counsell will reportedly be the highest-paid manager in MLB history, making more than $40 million over the life of a five-year deal.
It's a big move ... and it likely hints that the Cubs aren't done this offseason making splashes. So what comes next for the Cubs? Here are three ideas that could make this a winter to remember on the corners of Addison and Clark.
Chicago Cubs should trade for Juan Soto
To complete the perfect offseason, the Cubs can go get a big bat. There has already been plenty of buzz around a potential trade between the Cubs and San Diego Padres that would land Juan Soto in the Windy City. If Chicago is looking to boost the lineup, bringing in a slugger like Soto makes a lot of sense.
Soto has one more year of arbitration left, so the Cubs will have the opportunity to sign him to a lucrative long-term deal after a swap is made. It will cost the Cubs some prospects and MLB-ready talent, but if Chicago is in win-now mode, which hiring Counsell certainly feels like a good sign that it is, bringing Soto on board via a trade and making sure he is one of the faces of the franchise moving forward makes a lot of sense.