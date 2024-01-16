MLB Rumors: Blake Snell best fit, Dodgers sign Acuña relative, Roki Sasaki latest
- The Dodgers signed Ronald Acuña Jr.'s cousin.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cousin of Ronald Acuña signs with Dodgers
On Monday, the Dodgers added a key international free agent in Venezuelan shortstop Yojackson Laya. The young shortstop is the cousin of Atlanta Braves slugger and 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna. The news was reported by Ben Badler of Baseball America.
Laya isn't the first relative of Acuna to find themselves with a Major League organization. Outfielder Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of the Braves star is in the New York Mets organization. He came over to the Mets last season in the Max Scherzer trade with the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Now, the Dodgers have added an exciting young prospect from the uber-talented baseball family.
In addition to their strong Major League roster, the Dodgers also have a lot of quality depth within their farm system. Laya was just one of 19 international prospects signed by the Dodgers over the weekend, with the headliner being shortstop Emil Morales from the Dominican Republic.
But with the signing of Laya, the Dodgers have become the latest team to add a relative of the Braves slugger. Time will tell if Laya can match the potential and hype of his older cousin.