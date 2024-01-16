MLB Rumors: Blake Snell best fit, Dodgers sign Acuña relative, Roki Sasaki latest
- Why Blake Snell's best fit is the San Francisco Giants.
- The Dodgers signed Ronald Acuña Jr.'s cousin.
- What's the latest on Roki Sasaki?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Giants a fit for Blake Snell
With spring training fast approaching and several top free agents still unsigned, a favorite may have emerged for left-hander and reigning National League Cy Young Blake Snell.
On Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the top 10 remaining free agents and which team would have the best fit for them. Snell was at the top of the list, and Bowden predicted that the San Francisco Giants would be Snell's best fit.
"Their rotation is led by Logan Webb, and they hope rookie lefty Kyle Harrison, who logged a 4.15 ERA in seven starts last season, is major-league-ready. The Giants also have Ross Stripling and Keaton Winn, but if they want to contend, they need another starting pitcher to pair with Webb at the top of the rotation," writes Bowden.
Bowden then discussed Snell as a fit and noted that the veteran left-hander is looking for a deal similar to the one signed by Aaron Nola, though his market hasn't developed in such a way.
Snell brings great postseason experience and swing-and-miss capability. If added to the Giants rotation, San Francisco could be in a position to compete with the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in a strong NL West division. They have not reached the postseason since 2021, but adding Snell would put them back in the conversation.