MLB Rumors: Blake Snell best fit, Dodgers sign Acuña relative, Roki Sasaki latest
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Roki Sasaki?
The free-agent market has moved very slow this winter. Some of the biggest names remain unsigned as we approach the end of January.
One such player still on the market is Japanese reliever Roki Sasaki.
The 22-year-old right-hander put together a strong 2023 campaign, going 7-4 and posting an ERA of 1.78 with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Japanese League.
According to Shukan Bunshun, who covers the Japanese League, a business associate of Sasaki's family with close ties to new Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is the source for December's reports regarding the posting demands of Sasaki.
Sasaki's market hasn't moved just yet, which means that it may be a while before he signs, possibly even into spring training. But given his ties with Yamamoto, the Dodgers could potentially be a logical fit for the young right-hander.
Los Angeles has been very busy this winter, adding not just Yamamoto, but Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow as well, bolstering their lineup and their rotation.
Sasaki could be another solid addition for the Dodgers if they decide to go that route. They have some solid options in their bullpen such as Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, and Joe Kelly.
If signed, Sasaki could potentially fill the closer's role or slot into the bullpen of the Dodgers as a setup man.
Still, it remains to be seen when and if Sasaki's market will start to take shape. He is certainly one of the more interesting free agents still on the market with time ticking on the offseason.
Bullpen help certainly won't come cheap this winter, even with spring training fast approaching, but a lot of teams would certainly benefit from having Sasaki as a key piece of their bullpen in 2024.