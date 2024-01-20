MLB rumors: Braves long pursuit hits paydirt, Bellinger dark horse, Red Sox payroll
- The Red Sox have payroll expectations that may frustrate fans
- A dark horse is emerging for Cody Bellinger's free agency
- The Braves played the long game with a player and it worked out
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger fringe teams emerging
The Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger's incumbent team, still appear to be the front-runner favorites for the former NL MVP's long-running free agency. But perhaps don't rule out some other teams that could sneak into the running with how long this has drawn out.
Other teams that looked like good fits have said, "the heck with it," on waiting out Scott Boras and Bellinger, signing or trading for other options to shore up their outfield. But as it drags out, fringe teams may look to get in that weren't viewed as particularly strong fits months ago.
Jon Heyman has reported that the Los Angeles Angels like Bellinger. It would bring Bellinger back to the West Coast, where he won his MVP (with the Dodgers). Heyman adds that they make sense as a fit for pitcher (and 2023 Cy Young winner) Blake Snell, the other remaining top-tier free agent but notes that owner Arte Moreno prefers offensive "everyday" players to pitchers.
Could the Angels really make a play for Bellinger? It's hard to see them making a real threat to sign him, but you never know. For now, the Cubs appear to be the most likely landing spot, after housing him for his reputation rebuild season in 2023.