MLB rumors: Braves long pursuit hits paydirt, Bellinger dark horse, Red Sox payroll
- The Red Sox have payroll expectations that may frustrate fans
- A dark horse is emerging for Cody Bellinger's free agency
- The Braves played the long game with a player and it worked out
By Josh Wilson
Red Sox payroll will shrink
It has been two seasons of the Boston Red Sox missing out on postseason play, a run of disappointment that ultimately led to the team parting ways with its chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, after the 2023 campaign.
To replace him, the organization has since brought in Craig Breslow, who spent the last several years working in the Cubs front office. Breslow is credited with being an instrumental part of Chicago's high-level pitching the last several years. As Breslow sinks into the role and gains his footing, a return to the postseason may have to be against the odds in 2024.
According to recent reports, specifically, CEO Sam Kennedy's hints, the team's payroll will drop in 2024 compared to 2023. According to Mass Live, Kennedy suggested the Red Sox will come in below last year's $225 million amount, keeping the team far away from the luxury tax threshold.
Lower payroll generally correlates with a less competitive team, but it should be remarked that it's not always the case. The Orioles had cash spending of $109 million last year and made it in as the No. 1 seed in the American League. Low spending only generally correlates with worse performance. There are always outliers, and spending smart while finding good savings is always preferred, even for the most competitive and richest of clubs.
Fans will hope this indicates the team is focused on spending smarter.