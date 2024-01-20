Cubs rumors: Bellinger favorites, Christopher Morel's confusing future, 3 bullpen targets
- Cody Bellinger is Chicago's player to lose
- Christopher Morel's confusing Cubs future
- Relievers Cubs can target with Josh Hader off the market
Josh Hader signed a record-breaking deal with the Astros in one of the more shocking moves of the offseason thus far, taking another star off the board that would've fit in nicely with the Chicago Cubs. Hader was never realistic at the price point he signed for, but the Cubs did and still do have a major need in the bullpen.
They have some decent pieces like Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather, and Mark Leiter Jr., but the Cubs bullpen was inconsistent for much of the year. They blew a league-leading 10 saves in September, which proved to be a big reason why they missed out on a playoff spot. The Cubs have yet to address the bullpen this offseason, which is a problem.
With Hader off the board, the reliever market has been starting to pick up. The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma (subscription required) pointed out that the bullpen remains a priority for Jed Hoyer, but with things moving in that area, it's time for him to get a move-on. Sharma pointed out four relievers in particular to keep an eye on.
One of them was Robert Stephenson, but he has since signed on with the Angels. The three others remain free agents with Phil Maton, David Robertson, and Ryne Stanek all realistic names to watch. Another reliever who would theoretically intrigue the Cubs would be Emmanuel Clase, but with the Guardians likely asking for an absurd haul in return, chances are that's off the table.
Maton, Robertson, and Stanek would all add a much-needed veteran presence to a very young bullpen. Outside of Drew Smyly, each member of the Cubs' projected bullpen has four years of MLB experience or less. If the Cubs want to make it to the postseason, they'd benefit from adding a veteran who can get outs late in big games. Any of those three would fit the bill.