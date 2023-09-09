MLB Rumors: Braves-Ohtani surprise, Yankees-Cardinals trade, Brewers bummer
- Yankees could spark offseason trade with Cardinals
- A bummer injury update for the Brewers
- Braves a surprise match for Shohei Ohtani in free agency?
MLB Rumors: Braves emerge as potential sleeper to land Shohei Ohtani
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently reported that the Atlanta Braves could end up as one of the surprising potential landing spots for the Japanese star, Shohei Ohtani this offseason. And he makes a great point.
The Braves have built their roster into one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and they've done so at an affordable price. They've locked their core players up for years to come under guaranteed contracts while avoiding arbitration for the most part.
This has cleared an incredible amount of cap space that most teams don't have, especially when they have a few $25+ million players on the payroll.
What better lineup for Ohtani to join than the historic lineup that is the Braves 2023 batting order? I can't think of a better spot for him, lineup-wise.
With their cap flexibility, this could become a real possibility as the offseason draws closer and closer. The addition of Ohtani would just make the rich even richer.
Now, let's preface: this is an unrealistic idea at the moment. The Braves have a good enough roster to win without paying nearly half a billion dollars for one player. But wouldn't it be fun to have Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna AND Shohei Ohtani in the same lineup?