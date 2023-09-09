MLB Rumors: Braves-Ohtani surprise, Yankees-Cardinals trade, Brewers bummer
- Yankees could spark offseason trade with Cardinals
- A bummer injury update for the Brewers
- Braves a surprise match for Shohei Ohtani in free agency?
MLB Rumors: Former top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura may not be back in majors in 2023 due to injury
A few seasons ago, Keston Hiura looked to be one of the most promising young prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system. After being selected in the 1st round of the 2017 draft, Hiura smashed Single-A pitching.
He proceeded to fly up the Brewers farm system, landing in the big leagues 2019 as a 22-year-old rookie. His rookie year backed up the hype as he was able to slash .303/.368/.570 across 348 plate appearances.
But that production never remained after his rookie season. His play dipped so badly that he landed in Triple-A in 2023. Hiura has taken full advantage of this opportunity to fine-tune his swing and approach in Triple-A this season.
In over 80 games in Triple-A, Hiura is slashing .308/.395/.565 with 23 home runs and 12 doubles. But sadly, for the Brewers, Hiura may not have a chance to make it back to the big leagues this year after being derailed with an arm injury, as reported by MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy.
The former top prospect is still rather young, at just 27 years old, so his time in the major leagues may not be over. He has the time to improve and make the comeback to Milwaukee, but following that injury, it may not be during this season.