A Braves-Rockies trade needed to have rotation playoff ready
The Atlanta Braves have a few glaring holes that they need to address on their roster. Obviously, they need to address replacing the outfield loss of Ronald Acuña Jr., but they also have other holes to patch up. The other big hole is in their starting rotation, left by the injury to Spencer Strider and the failure of Bryce Elder.
One intriguing option resides in Colorado, pitching at the daunting Coors Field. Cal Quantrill has put together quite an impressive season, despite pitching 34 of his 84 innings in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.
The Braves could use his reliability and consistency.
A Braves-Rockies trade to bring Cal Quantrill to Atlanta for a playoff push
Quantrill currently holds a season ERA of 3.83, with a 3.97 ERA at home and a 3.06 ERA away. He's been a true testament to consistency and hasn't let the hitter-friendly park destroy his numbers or his starts.
Quantrill has an additional year of control on his contract and he's been very consistent this season as well as over his career. This would drive his value up quite a bit for the Braves, resulting in them likely having to pay a price a bit steeper than they would want to. A deal for him could rival a deal for other starters like Tyler Anderson and Jack Flaherty.
Acquiring more pitching is huge for the Rockies. When playing in such a hitter-friendly park, it's incredibly important to have a ton of pitching prospects that can bolster the major league staff.
This deal sends two pitching prospects to the Rockies in exchange for the Rockies ace.
Cade Kuehler, Atlanta's eighth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, features an impressive fastball/slider combination that rivals anybody in the Braves organization, besides their top arms. Kuehler is 22 years old and has plenty of maturing to do, but so far, he has been mighty impressive in his professional career. He holds a 2.25 ERA over 52 innings and 12 professional starts.
Vines, Atlanta's 14th-ranked prospect, desperately needs out of the Braves system. He's found himself in a logjam of prospects, sitting behind multiple top Braves arms like Bryce Elder, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep. He'll never find his way back to the big leagues with names like that in front of him. A fresh start in Colorado would do him well and Atlanta wouldn't lose much by trading him.
As for the Braves, acquiring Quantrill would be huge. It solidifies their rotation for the rest of the year, barring injury, and allows them to keep their top prospects in the minor leagues where they can learn and grow, rather than being fed to the fire. Quantrill is a name to watch for the Braves in the coming weeks.