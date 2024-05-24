A Braves-Angels trade to finally get a veteran answer in the rotation
The biggest hole on the 2024 Atlanta Braves roster is the fifth starter spot. After the recent injury to AJ Smith-Shawver, this hole has gotten even bigger. For Atlanta, as their lineup continues to face struggles, they need to patch this hole and they need to patch it quickly.
To do so, Atlanta will likely have to turn to the trade market, looking for a rental veteran arm to fill the spot for the rest of the season. While there will be a ton of options on the market by July, one name that Atlanta shouldn't look past is the surging southpaw Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray mentioned Anderson as a name that may draw interest at the trade deadline.
A Braves-Angels trade that fills Atlanta's pitching hole with Angels starter Tyler Anderson
Some fans would probably want Atlanta to make a huge move for a huge name, but that might not be the case here. Anderson would fill the hole perfectly for Atlanta and he comes with an extra year of team control in 2025, making him a perfect fit to throw two years for the team.
Atlanta doesn't have the deepest and most talent-rich farm system in baseball. But that's okay because their major league team is loaded with talent that's under team control for years to come.
To acquire Anderson, the Braves could package two top 15 prospects, Cade Kuehler and David McCabe. Atlanta would keep their top arms in their farm system while Los Angeles would receive a needed boost to their system.
Anderson, 34, has never been a world-beater during his time in the big leagues. But 2024 has seemed a bit different. He's been dominant with everything, using his fastball, changeup, cutter and sinker to keep hitters off balance. He would be the third southpaw in the Braves five-man rotation.
As for the prospects, both are in the lower levels of the minor leagues despite being on the older side for their level. But they do come with some promise.
Kuehler will need to continue to show improved command in order to work his way to the big leagues. McCabe, a switch hitter, has shown plus power potential at the dish. He'll need to begin working up the ladder of the minor leagues, as he's already 24 years old.
This package of two prospects should be enough to acquire the 34-year-old Anderson and Anderson looks to be exactly what Atlanta needs. If Bryce Elder can't figure it out and lock himself down as the team's fifth starter, look for Atlanta to be aggressive in Anderson's market.