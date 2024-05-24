Inside the Clubhouse: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette trade chances, Cardinals, Red Sox, and more
The 2024 season may have started not too long ago, but all eyes are on the future. With the trade deadline looming on July 30, there have been plenty of rumors and reports about potential sellers and players that could be on the move. Not to mention, what teams could do after the season.
Let's dive in in the latest edition of "Inside the Clubhouse."
Inside the Clubhouse
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette trade chances
After Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 20.6 percent chance at making the postseason, worst in the American League East, according to FanGraphs.
Which makes theBlue Jays’ decision on whether or not to trade homegrown players Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette perhaps the most fascinating situation ahead of the trade deadline.
Trading either Guerrero Jr. or Bichette would have major consequences on numerous fronts. One, it would signal to the clubhouse that the team is punting on the 2024 season. Two, it would further upset a fanbase that is frustrated after missing on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in the offseason. Three, it could make adding a star via free agency in 2025 and beyond even more difficult.
If the Blue Jays remain out of contention, the most likely scenario is that the team listens to inquiries on Guerrero Jr. and Bichette but elect to hold onto them in hopes of competing in 2025.
Guerrero Jr., 25, would net the Blue Jays a haul in return. He’s bounced back after a slow start to the season, hitting .279/.374/.385 with a .759 OPS, four home runs and 21 RBI. His home run numbers are drastically down; he has hit at least 26 homers the last three years, including 48 in 2021. Bichette, meanwhile, is hitting .226/.284/.327 and by trading him now, the Blue Jays would be selling for pennies on the dollar. Teams will surely check in in an attempt to buy low, but it’s difficult to imagine the Blue Jays being motivated to pull the trigger on a trade.
There is always a chance a team blows the Blue Jays away with an offer. But the early guess is that there’s a strong chance that both players remain in Toronto for the entirety of the 2024 season.
Los Angeles Angels players who could have trade interest
At 20-30 and 0.5 games out of last place in the American League West, the Los Angeles Angels are once again in position to sell. And a player who could attract trade interest is Taylor Ward, the team’s primary left fielder this season.
Ward, 30, is off to a strong start this season and a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Ward, who is hitting .271/.321/.474 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI, isn’t a free agent until 2027 and has previously played first and third bases as well as right field throughout his seven-year career.
Other Angels players who figure to draw trade interest include starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, Brandon Drury, Matt Moore, Carlos Estevez, Luis Garcia, Jose Cisnero, Adam Cimber and Jo Adell.
St. Louis Cardinals' logical Oli Marmol replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent 8-2 surge in the last 10 games has quieted talk of manager Oli Marmol being on the hot seat. But if the Cardinals, who are 23-26 and in third place in the National League Central, elect to part ways after the season, a logical replacement is expected to be available.
Skip Schumaker.
Schumaker, 44, had his club option for the 2025 season voided by the Miami Marlins after he voiced concerns following Kim Ng being fired. Team owner Bruce Sherman agreed to do it as a “show of good faith,” according to the Miami Herald, but considering the poor performance and Luis Arraez trade, the Marlins are clearly a team in flux.
Which makes Schumaker instantly the most attractive available manager and a seamless fit in St. Louis if the Cardinals part ways with Marmol. Schumaker played in St. Louis from 2005-2012 and also served as the team’s bench coach before leaving for a job on the San Diego Padres’ coaching staff.
Spencer Patton
Former Rangers, Cubs and Athletics reliever Spencer Patton is trying to get back into affiliated ball. Patton is currently pitching for Tabasco in Mexico and has emerged as one of the top setup relievers in the league, posting a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched and a 17/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Dominic Smith's contract details with Boston Red Sox
Terms of Dominic Smith’s contract with the Boston Red Sox, per source: one-year, $1 million that includes $100,000 each for 200, 250, 300, 350 plate appearances as well as $250,000 each for 400, 450 plate appearances.