MLB Rumors: Cardinals concerning plan, new Cubs trade target, Arozarena trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Cubs connected to Emmanuel Clase trade
It's quite clear that the Chicago Cubs are big-game hunting this offseason. They're heavily in the mix for Shohei Ohtani, have been connected to big names like Josh Hader and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are one of the teams oft-mentioned as a Juan Soto trade fit, and the list goes on.
So why not add another All-Star-caliber target for the offseason to that mix?
ESPN insider Jeff Passan ($) reported that the Guardians, in addition to Shane Bieber, are open to a trade involving star closer Emmanuel Clase. Though he's led the AL in saves each of the past two seasons and is under cheap club control through 2026, the Guardians' trade for Scott Barlow at last year's deadline and M.O. of looking to maximize trade value early could make a deal possible.
So it's only natural, then, that a team seemingly in the market for Hader would possibly be interested in a Clase trade as well as it pertains to the Cubs. Brad Wakai of Inside the Cubs asserted that as well, breaking down the situation plainly:
"Clase not only gives Chicago another option to target, but it would not break their budget as they look to add superstar talent across multiple positions."
There have not been any reports just yet about the Cubs inquiring. However, connecting the dots with Chicago's attractive and talent-rich farm system, it would be pretty reasonable to expect that Jed Hoyer and Co. will at least have a conversation with the Guardians front office about the possibility of a Clase trade.