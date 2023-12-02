MLB Rumors: Cardinals concerning plan, new Cubs trade target, Arozarena trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Randy Arozarena trade garnering heavy interest
The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to make major waves in the offseason if they ultimately end up making a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Tyler Glasnow to a pitching-needy contender. However, that might not be the only star that the Rays could put on the move via trade.
Jeff Passan of ESPN ($) reported this week that All-Star outfielder and World Baseball Classic standout Randy Arozarena is at least a possibility to be traded this offseason. Passan broke down the situation and the interest level for the Rays in possibly moving him.
"Tampa Bay isn't necessarily looking to trade outfielder Randy Arozarena; a small number of teams have inquired, though that could grow in the coming weeks. With Arozarena set to make around $9 million this year, plus two arbitration raises beyond that, the Rays could move the 28-year-old for a significant windfall."
The "isn't necessarily looking to trade" aspect of this is important. Reading between the lines, that surely means that the Rays would have to be blown away by an offer to move a true star in Arozarena. Having said that, for a team looking to upgrade in the outfield, perhaps an offer that would get Tampa Bay to budge could indeed be on the table.
Which teams could be interested? The Braves, who are looking to upgrade in left field, have been mentioned as a possibility and could offer an enticing trade package. Teams like the Cubs and Blue Jays would also make sense as they are looking for similar upgrades, though Toronto could be at a disadvantage given they are also in the AL East with the Rays.
In any case, add Randy Arozarena to the seemingly constantly growing list of stars who could garner major trade interest in the offseason as the Winter Meetings are set to commence.