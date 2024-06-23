Surprise team could screw the Cardinals out of an Oli Marmol replacement
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is between a rock and a hard place. While he signed a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season, John Mozeliak has made it clear that does not mean Marmol is safe beyond 2024, especially if St. Louis fails to make the postseason.
That is, in part, because Mozeliak must know his own seat is heating up some. Extending Marmol was a strange decision to begin with, and one that cannot be backed up with facts. Here's what Mozeliak had to say in the aftermath:
“All three of us were somewhat relieved,” Mozeliak said, per The Athletic. “Because what you didn’t want to have happen was if we got off to a rocky start, all of a sudden everybody is calling up someone’s head. So really, it was more of not just a vote of confidence, because he knows we appreciate what he does and how hard he works. But I think it’s something that now no longer will be a distraction, for Oli, staff, players and front office.”
Mozeliak didn't want a lame duck manager, which is understandable, but how can the Cardinals front office be sure about Marmol given what his team's accomplished in the last 1.5 seasons? Alas, St. Louis no longer has an easy out.
Potential Oli Marmol replacement could be off table for Cardinals
One manager who's been linked to St. Louis repeatedly is Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker, whose contract wasn't extended beyond this season due to a reported miscommunication with the front office. Essentially, Schumaker wants to win and understands team spending is a big part of that. The Marlins...politely disagree.
Schumaker played in St. Louis, and even has a connection with former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa. However, it's that same Cards connection that could send Schumaker elsewhere if he's a managerial free agent this winter, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale:
"While Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s future is uncertain past this season, one name that is floating around internally as a potential replacement in 2025 is Skip Schumaker, manager of the Miami Marlins," Nightengale wrote. "Schumaker, the reigning NL manager of the year, played seven years in St. Louis for Tony La Russa, who will be an integral part of the decision-making process."
It begs to question: Are the White Sox a more attractive manager destination than St. Louis? If both positions were available, one would think the Cardinals -- a team not far removed from contention -- would be the better gig. Yet, Schumaker might have a longer leash and a mentor in Chicago.
He could be forced to weigh all of that and more this winter.