MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade package, Mets manager buzz, Red Sox trade bait
Could the St. Louis Cardinals deal some young talent to acquire pitching? Will Craig Counsell remain in Milwaukee? Discover the latest rumors around MLB
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: New managerial candidate for Mets emerges
Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, the New York Mets learned that manager Buck Showalter, who earned Manager of the Year honors in the National League last season, would be stepping down from his position.
As such, the Mets have been on the lookout for a new skipper. However, according to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets may have somebody in mind.
On X (formerly Twitter), Martino revealed that the Mets have been granted permission by the Milwaukee Brewers to interview Craig Counsell.
The Mets originally did not have permission to speak with Counsell, but it appears that the Brewers have changed course.
After the Brewers were swept by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series, rumors began to circulate about Counsell potentially departing Milwaukee for somewhere else.
Former Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was recently hired by the Mets to serve in the same role. His rapport with Counsell could potentially lead to the Brewers manager being lured to New York.
The Mets finished the regular season with a 75-87 record after winning 101 games and earning a Wild Card in 2022.