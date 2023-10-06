MLB Insider: Updates on Craig Counsell's Brewers future, Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames
The Brewers, fresh off a stunning wild card elimination, must now navigate an offseason that includes uncertain futures surrounding Craig Counsell, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.
It starts with manager Craig Counsell, who is a free agent this offseason, and previously declined to discuss an extension with the organization. He declined to discuss his future after losing Game 2 on Wednesday, only further fueling speculation that this could be his final season in Milwaukee.
But this offseason becomes increasingly complicated for the Brewers considering that both star right-hander Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames are entering the final years of their contracts before becoming free agents after the 2024 season. There have been no signs of productive conversations with either player – Burnes is represented by Scott Boras, so he’s surely headed for free agency – and it opens the door for potential trade discussions.
Let’s dive right into the Brewers’ options with both.