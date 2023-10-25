MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade package, Mets manager buzz, Red Sox trade bait
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade buzz centers on young talent
Could the Boston Red Sox be looking to trade some players?
According to Jen McCaffrey, who covers the Sox for The Athletic, there are a few players that may be on the chopping block after the team finished with a 78-84 record.
Among the players listed were outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Bobby Dalbec, and right-hander Tanner Houck.
McCaffrey notes that the Red Sox have a glut of left-handed hitting outfielders, and that after a disappointing season, the team could potentially move Verdugo.
Dalbec was the team's starting first baseman in 2022, but quickly fell out of favor. Triston Casas' emergence has further complicated matters for the Red Sox infielder.
In that case, there isn't really a clear spot for Dalbec on the Red Sox roster. Dalbec played some outfield this year to become more versatile, and McCaffrey predicts that packaging him with another player and giving him a fresh start elsewhere might be in his best interest.
Houck had a difficult season, posting a 5.01 ERA over 21 starts. Boston's rotation has been a weak point in recent years. It's possible that he'll get another chance to crack the rotation in 2024, but McCaffrey pointed out that packaging him in a trade with a few arms could give Boston a higher-quality arm, which is what they need.