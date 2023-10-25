MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade package, Mets manager buzz, Red Sox trade bait
Could the St. Louis Cardinals deal some young talent to acquire pitching? Will Craig Counsell remain in Milwaukee? Discover the latest rumors around MLB
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals have pieces to trade for ace
The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off of a terrible season which saw them lose 91 games and finish in last place in the NL Central. The main culprit for their struggles was their lack of pitching.
However, the Cardinals are expected to be very busy this winter, a stark contrast from the 2022-23 offseason, where all they did was sign Willson Contreras.
In order to add the three starting pitchers they need, they will have to utilize both the free agent and trade markets. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, several of their young position players are drawing trade interest.
Goold notes that Alec Burleson, Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman have been at the center of trade discussions.
The Cardinals have plenty of depth on the position player side that could be used in order to strengthen their biggest weakness, which is their starting rotation.
Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated notes that Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow could be a possibility, though his injury history may pose a problem for St. Louis, who will need to determine which players will be used to add an ace.