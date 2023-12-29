Grading ‘mystery team’ fits for Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery
With the offseason seemingly at a standstill, it's time to start grading potential ‘mystery team’ fits for Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, among others.
Jordan Montgomery mystery team: Atlanta Braves
The Braves have been aggressively looking for a starting pitcher all offseason, taking looks at Eduardo Rodriguez and Seth Lugo, among others. Both players have since signed and has left no obvious fit on the free-agent market.
Could Jordan Montgomery be that player?
On paper, he makes a lot of sense. He would give the team a long-term left-handed arm in the rotation with Max Fried likely to depart as a free agent. He would make a dominant duo atop the rotation alongside Spencer Strider.
But there’s one issue: Montgomery is a Scott Boras client. If you look at the Braves’ roster, there is not a Boras client. Alex Anthopoulos has typically shied away from working with Boras in the past and I do not see that changing anytime soon. While this fit makes sense from an on-field perspective, I would be flat out STUNNED to see Montgomery end up in Atlanta.
Grading the fit: 5/10.