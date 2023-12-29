Grading ‘mystery team’ fits for Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery
With the offseason seemingly at a standstill, it's time to start grading potential ‘mystery team’ fits for Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, among others.
Blake Snell mystery team: Seattle Mariners
All right, now this is a fit that I really like.
Snell is from the Seattle area and has family in the area, so it’s safe to assume he would welcome a homecoming. The Mariners shed payroll at the early part of the offseason, trading Eugenio Suarez, Jarred Kelenic and others, and should have the financial wherewithal to sign Snell.
But what makes a potential homecoming unlikely is we don’t know just how much money the Mariners have available to spend on the 2024 payroll. Snell could command a contract around 6-7 years at $30ish million per season. There are not many teams who can afford that and considering the amount of questions surrounding the Mariners’ finances … it’s seemingly more likely that their finances are spent elsewhere.
It’s a good fit on paper. But in reality, Snell-to-Seattle just feels unlikely.
Grading the fit: 7.5/10.