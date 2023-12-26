3 most likely Blake Snell destinations after Yoshinbu Yamamoto signing
Blake Snell should receive plenty of interest after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers.
2) The Angels need a frontline starter like Blake Snell
The Los Angeles Angels have been quiet since losing Shohei Ohtani to their crosstown rivals. Almost too quiet. The Halos have suffered through eight straight losing seasons and with Ohtani gone, there's no real end in sight. Despite the obvious, the Angels have said they will not enter a rebuild and that they're going to try and win. If that's the case, signing Snell is a no-brainer.
When healthy, the Angels lineup isn't so bad even without Ohtani. It's not among the league's elite, but they still have quality pieces led by, of course, Mike Trout. The area that they need to improve is the pitching, and the rotation in particular is what sticks out.
The Halos ranked 19th this past season in starting pitching ERA with Ohtani. Without him, it's hard to imagine just how low they can go. They have some decent arms with promise like Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Griffin Canning, but they lack the frontline starter who can go toe to toe with the league's best. Blake Snell has been inconsistent throughout his career but when he's on, he's virtually impossible to square up.
It's a risk, but one that could be worth taking for a team going nowhere that just lost the best player in the game.