5 most likely Jordan Montgomery destinations after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing
Where will one of the top free agent pitchers land?
Now that Yoshinobu Yamamoto has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a staggering 12-year deal worth $325 million, the remaining free agent market for pitchers should see some action.
Jordan Montgomery is one of the top available arms and is expected to net a considerable payday. A client of Scott Boras, Montgomery is expected to do well in free agency after finding tremendous success after a trade in 2022 from the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. At the 2023 trade deadline, the Cardinals flipped Montgomery to the Texas Rangers for relief pitcher John King and top-tier prospects, pitcher Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese, an infielder.
Montgomery is a lefty with the capability to throw strikes over multiple innings. A pitcher with this skillset is obviously in high demand this offseason. While with the Cardinals, Montgomery was 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA over 121 innings in 21 games started. He did strike out 108 batters. The Cardinals had a terrible 2023 season, but Montgomery was able to provide some stability in his starts.
After being traded to the Rangers, Montgomery seemed to turn a corner. He was 4-2 with an ERA of 2.79 over 11 starts after reuniting with pitching coach Mike Maddux. He pitched 67.2 innings and struck out 58 batters.
Montgomery was instrumental in the Rangers' playoff run, including going 2-0 in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
While teams can see what a tremendous asset he is, who will give Montgomery the pay day he has earned? Let's discuss some possible destinations for the lefty.
The San Fransisco Giants are a possible destination for Montgomery
Top-prospect Kyle Harrison is set to earn a spot in the San Fransisco Giants rotation. He will be paired with veterans Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, and Ross Stripling. Keaton Winn could also earn a spot in the rotation.
This is not an ideal rotation for the Giants. The club desires a splashy, high-leverage arm. The Giants have been seeking out a top name to add to their roster, and with several weeks to go before Spring Training, the organization needs to step into high gear to get the names needed to help the team move forward.
While Montgomery may be a different name from who the Giants covet, he would be an innings-eating lefty who can throw strikes. Stripling and Cobb are certainly older pitchers, while Harrison and Winn are younger and will likely have limits. Montgomery would be an ideal arm for the Giants. The organization is also capable of providing that payday the pitcher deserves, as well as making other improvements to the team.