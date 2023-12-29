MLB Rumors: 2 remaining free agents the Cubs should sign, 1 they should avoid
The Chicago Cubs have yet to sign a marquee free agent, though they are favored to keep Cody Bellinger. Yet, not every free agent fits the Cubs profile.
By Mark Powell
2. MLB Rumors: Cubs should avoid a reunion with Marcus Stroman
Earlier this offseason, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Cubs "say they don't have any intention to bring back" Marcus Stroman. While Stroman looked like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher early last season, injuries and poor quality limited his overall value. The starting pitching market has inched ever-closer to the likes of Stroman finding a new home. He had a chance to remain in Chicago, but chose to bet on himself.
Stroman had an 8.29 ERA over his final 11 appearances of the season. The Cubs tried moving him to the bullpen near the end of the year, and even that suggestion failed. Hoyer summed up Stroman's season best, all the while giving him credit for his effort.
"He was exceptionally good and a candidate to start the [All-Star] Game. And then, really, kind of post-London I think he kind of really never got it back on track. He struggled in July and then obviously was hurt for August. And I gave him a lot of credit for working hard and trying to come back, but he never quite got back to where it was," Hoyer said.
A fresh start could do Stroman some good. A return to Chicago doesn't appear in the cards for him at this juncture.