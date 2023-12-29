MLB Rumors: 2 remaining free agents the Cubs should sign, 1 they should avoid
The Chicago Cubs have yet to sign a marquee free agent, though they are favored to keep Cody Bellinger. Yet, not every free agent fits the Cubs profile.
By Mark Powell
1. MLB Rumors: Cubs need to bring back Cody Bellinger
Perhaps the most obvious addition the Cubs should make is bringing back Cody Bellinger on a long-term contract. While progress is slow at this point in the offseason, MLB Insider Jon Heyman went as far as to say the Cubs are favored to re-sign Bellinger, despite interest from the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, just to name a few.
Both the Giants and Blue Jays are desperate for star power. Bellinger would signafy just that, as he was an NL MVP candidate last season and bounced back in a big way following a subpar couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Bellinger should absolutely cash in on his value now, leaving the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, as well as hitting coach Dustin Kelly, may not be in his best interest.
Toronto's perceived aggressiveness when it comes to Bellinger has slowed of late. FanSided's Zach Rotman outlined this in a recent article:
"The Blue Jays not being aggressive in their pursuit could lower the asking price enough for the Cubs to meet. While it's not Ohtani, the Cubs would hope that the addition of Craig Counsell while running most of the team back will get them back into the playoffs," Rotman wrote.
With Ohtani, Yamamoto and more off the board, bringing back Bellinger is the best decision the Cubs can make right now, even if it comes at an exaggerated asking price.