MLB Rumors: Cubs back in on Bellinger, Mets SP target, Jays-Bichette trade back on?
- Cubs might be back in on Cody Bellinger
- Mets have their eyes set on a new SP target
- Could the Blue Jays trade Bo Bichette after signing a shortstop?
MLB Rumors: Cubs might be back in on Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs got as good of a year out of Cody Bellinger as they could've possibly imagined, as the recently non-tendered Dodgers outfielder finished in the top 10 in the National League MVP balloting. Bellinger was not only the best position player on the Cubs, but he was one of the best outfielders in the National League this past season and is one of the best free agents available.
With Ohtani off the board, Bellinger is pretty clearly the best positon player left on the market and is sure to get a massive payday. The team that seemed to be most likely to give it to him was the Blue Jays after they had missed out on Ohtani. The Jays had a need in the outfield and needed a big bat to put in the middle of their order, but with them signing Kevin Kiermaier, the chances of them signing Bellinger are pretty slim. They shouldn't be ruled out completely, but it's hard to see it happening.
The Jays now have a complete outfield of Daulton Varsho, Kiermaier, and George Springer lining up from left to right. While they could sign him to play first base and push Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to DH, that doesn't seem likely. With the Jays presumably out of the running, the Cubs might get their guy after all.
Chicago has yet to make a big move this offseason but bringing Bellinger back would certainly go a long way for a team that just missed out on a postseason berth this past season. The Blue Jays not being aggressive in their pursuit could lower the asking price enough for the Cubs to meet. While it's not Ohtani, the Cubs would hope that the addition of Craig Counsell while running most of the team back will get them back into the playoffs.