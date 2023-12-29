MLB Rumors: 2 remaining free agents the Cubs should sign, 1 they should avoid
The Chicago Cubs have yet to sign a marquee free agent, though they are favored to keep Cody Bellinger. Yet, not every free agent fits the Cubs profile.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs biggest free-agent swing so far this offseason has been for their new manager, Craig Counsell, who they signed to the richest managerial contract in MLB history. Beyond that, it's largely been a waiting game for baseball fans on the Windy City's north side.
At one point the Cubs were considered a dark horse fit for Shohei Ohtani, and even reportedly landed a meeting with the Japanese star. Yet, Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a contract with a ton of deferred money, something the Ricketts family surely wouldn't have been interested in. As we enter the new year, the Cubs have voids both in their starting rotation and outfield.
Jed Hoyer and Co. will make some moves, but the question remains whether those players acquired will be of the All-Star variety, or merely filler that Counsell can tinker with.
3. MLB Rumors: Cubs would be wise to sign Justin Turner
Justin Turner fits Chicago's timeline well. Turner is over the hill at 38 years old, but he's still very productive and can play a decent first base even at his age. Turner was brought in to Boston as a bit of a flyer after his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. There, Turner emerged as a clubhouse leader and one the Red Sox would prefer not to lose. However, when Turner opted out of his contract at the end of the season in search of (let's be honest) more money and a better chance to win, he bet on himself.
“I would love to be back with the Sox. I think the crazy thing is that as great as our experience was, we finished in last place in the AL East. What I’ve heard from all these guys, Pedro included, is how amazing this town is when you’re making a playoff run,” Turner said at the end of the season. “I want to know what it's like to play in a playoff game here for the Red Sox -- not against them.”
Turner has playoff experience and would be an ideal corner infield pairing with Christopher Morel or whoever the Cubs choose to play at third base. Playing at Fenway Park was a dream for Turner, but participating in a playoff game at Wrigley Field would bring with it the same kind of atmosphere he is looking for at this stage of his career.