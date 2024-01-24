MLB Rumors: Cubs miss on Hoskins, Clase trade options, Brewers next moves
- How the Cubs missed out on Rhys Hoskins
- Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has some trade options.
- Where do the Brewers go from here after signing Hoskins?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: What's next for the Brewers after adding Rhys Hoskins
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that may soon be in transition. Earlier this offseason, they non-tendered co-ace Brandon Woodruff, making him a free agent. There also is a level of expectation that Corbin Burnes will be traded soon.
However, their activity this offseason would suggest otherwise. The team has been in the mix for bullpen help this winter to go alongside closer Devin Williams.
Aroldis Chapman recently inked a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, they had some stiff competition from within the NL Central.
According to sources familiar with the deal (per FanSided's Robert Murray), the Brewers were in play for the veteran left-hander and showed serious interest in bringing him on board.
Unfortunately, that didn't work out for the Brew Crew. In addition to Williams, the Brewers do have a solid core of relievers including Bryse Wilson, Joel Payamps, and Hoby Milner, all of whom posted ERAs below 2.58 in 2023.
Obviously, Chapman would have given them a major boost at the back end of their bullpen as they look to defend their NL Central crown.
With Chapman now off the board, Milwaukee is going to have to search elsewhere for bullpen help. Fortunately, there are options.
Relievers such as Phil Maton, David Robertson, Robert Stephenson, Hector Neris, Keynan Middleton, and others still remain unsigned. It's possible that one of the relievers listed could end up in Milwaukee if they wish to remain focused on adding bullpen help.
The Brewers won 92 games and cruised to an NL Central title last season. However, they were knocked out by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series, falling in a two-game sweep.
They also lost their manager, Craig Counsell, who was replaced by Pat Murphy.
The team recently added slugger Rhys Hoskins on a two-year deal.