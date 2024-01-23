MLB Insider: What I’m hearing about Michael Lorenzen, Noah Syndergaard, Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader, more
Free-agent pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard threw bullpen sessions for about 16 MLB teams in California on Tuesday, sources say.
Both players impressed in the throwing sessions, with Syndergaard consistently sitting at 93-95 mph.
Lorenzen, 32, is among the top options available outside of Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. With the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander posted a 3.58 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched. He threw a no-hitter in his second start with the Philadelphia Phillies following a midseason trade, only to post a 5.51 ERA in 11 games (seven starts).
Syndergaard, 31, is coming off a season in which he posted a 6.50 ERA in 88.2 innings with the Dodgers and Guardians. He’s a candidate to receive a one-year, prove-it deal and is drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates, among others, sources say.
Aroldis Chapman
Before agreeing to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman drew serious interest from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to sources familiar with the situation.
The Brewers led baseball with a 3.71 team ERA in 2023, with relievers Devin Williams, Bryse Wilson, Joel Payamps and Hoby Milner all posting ERAs below 2.58. But Chapman would have given Milwaukee another left-handed arm in the bullpen and viewed him as a difference-maker late in games.
Josh Hader
Free-agent reliever Josh Hader has signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source:
- 2024: $19 million
- 2025: $19 million
- 2026: $19 million
- 2027: $19 million
- 2028: $19 million
The deal includes $1 million for the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award, an honor that Hader has won three times in his career. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause.
Baltimore Orioles
Left-handed reliever Cionel Perez and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract to avoid arbitration that includes a $2.2 million club option for 2025, per source. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- 2024: $1.2 million
- 2025: $2.2 million
The base salary in 2025 would increase with…
- $25,000 each for 55, 60, 65, 70 innings pitched in 2024
- $50,000 each for 20, 25 games finished
- $100,000 each for 30, 35 games finished
- $150,000 each for 40, 45 games finished
- $200,000 for 50 games finished
Jay Jackson
Free-agent reliever Jay Jackson has drawn interest from 14 teams throughout the offseason and there is growing optimism that he will receive a major-league contract, a source said.
Jackson, 36, is coming off a season with the Toronto Blue Jays in which he posted a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. In five major-league seasons with the Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, he’s posted a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 87.1 innings.