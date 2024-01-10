MLB Rumors: What's next for Cubs, Red Sox Imanaga backup plan, Yankees happy hunting
- What's next for the Cubs after signing Shota Imanaga?
- The Red Sox have interest in another starting pitcher already.
- The Yankees are interested in Dylan Cease and Blake Snell.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox a preferred destination for Mike Clevenger
The Boston Red Sox are continuing their search for starting pitching after signing Lucas Giolito. According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, Giolito's former White Sox teammate, right-hander Mike Clevinger has made it clear that Boston is one of his preferred landing destinations.
Clevinger made 24 starts with the White Sox last season, posting an ERA of 3.77. The veteran right-hander would be more of a bargain addition for the Red Sox if signed, meaning that this wouldn't move the needle the way the Red Sox need to.
Boston would probably be better served making a play for either Dylan Cease or Jesus Luzardo via the trade market. Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox are more likely to make a move via trade and that Luzardo is a potential target.
Ken Rosenthal also linked the Sox to Dylan Cease in his recent piece in The Athletic.
Clevinger hasn't quite been the pitcher he once was for the Cleveland Guardians back in 2019 and 2020. Last season, he was under investigation due to domestic violence allegations. He ultimately was not disciplined and remained with the White Sox.