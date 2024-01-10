MLB Rumors: What's next for Cubs, Red Sox Imanaga backup plan, Yankees happy hunting
- The Yankees are interested in Dylan Cease and Blake Snell.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees determined to land pitching
The New York Yankees got off to a hot start this offseason when they traded for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to bolster their lineup. But they aren't done just yet.
The Yankees are looking for starting pitching to compliment AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole. According to Randy Miller of New Jersey Advanced Media, General Manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, and the rest of the coaching staff were in Tampa, Florida for a summit on Wednesday.
The popular consensus is that this summit could eventually lead to the Yankees acquiring Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox or signing Blake Snell in free agency.
Jordan Montgomery, who pitched for the Yankees from 2017-22, is a free agent, and the Yankees are most intrigued by him. However, it is rumored that he would prefer to stay with the Texas Rangers instead of return to New York. He helped guide the Rangers to their first World Series title last fall.
Montgomery is also reportedly still frustrated that the Yankees dealt him to the St. Louis Cardinals after not seeing a fit for him in their postseason rotation.
Snell is of interest to the Yankees, but they are concerned because they witnessed him implode due to wildness during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Cease is a different story, and the Yankees are reportedly prepared to strike a deal for him with the White Sox.
The Baltimore Orioles, however, have the better prospect capital to pull off a deal for Cease. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees are able to accomplish anything after this summit. While Montgomery is the preferred target, they seem to have a better chance at landing Cease in a trade with the White Sox than they do signing their former left-hander.