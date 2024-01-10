MLB Rumors: What's next for Cubs, Red Sox Imanaga backup plan, Yankees happy hunting
- What's next for the Cubs after signing Shota Imanaga?
- The Red Sox have interest in another starting pitcher already.
- The Yankees are interested in Dylan Cease and Blake Snell.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cubs next steps after Shota Imanaga
Though a deal is not yet official and won't become official until Thursday, the Chicago Cubs agreed to a deal with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga. The terms of the deal have yet to be revealed.
Though Dylan Cease could be on the move soon, it appears unlikely that the Cubs will try to make a trade for him, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Now that the Cubs have signed Imanaga, they are likely out on Cease.
Cease was drafted by the Cubs and spent time in their farm system, He was a part of the deal between the Cubs and White Sox involving left-hander Jose Quintana in 2017.
Chicago now has Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of its rotation. With that combination, they could make some noise in a weak NL Central division and even become the favorites to win it if more moves are made.
But for now, the Cubs appear to be set in terms of starting pitching. Cease does not appear to be on the team's radar, even with a high probability that he will be traded at a certain point between now and the trade deadline.