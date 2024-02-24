MLB Rumors: Cubs-Jordan Montgomery life, Braves surprise No. 5, Cardinals SS buzz
MLB Rumors: Braves could turn to Reynaldo Lopez for No. 5 starter
There are shockingly few questions about the Atlanta Braves going into the 2024 season and spring training outside of "Can they get past the NLDS this year?" This is a club that has back-to-back 100-win seasons, one of the most dangerous lineups in MLB, the reigning NL MVP in Ronald Acuña Jr. coming off of his historic 40-70 season, and a stout rotation that was bulked up with the addition of Chris Sale this offseason.
Perhaps the only major concern or question that will be figured out this spring, though, will be who the No. 5 starter in the aforementioned Braves rotation will be. Bryce Elder, an All-Star last season who faltered a bit in the second half and in the postseason, is one of the leading options. Atlanta can also look to young players like Hurston Waldrep or AJ Smith-Shawver if needed.
But maybe there's a bit of a dark horse option that few fans have totally considered: newcomer Reynaldo Lopez.
Unpacking the Braves' battle for the No. 5 starter role, MLB.com's Mark Bowman noted that Lopez "might be the early favorite to begin the season as Atlanta’s fifth starter." He did further clarify that Lopez's positioning -- if he wins the job -- is not certain as he's largely been a reliever in recent years and hasn't thrown more than 66 innings in any of the last four seasons.
However, when the Braves signed Lopez early in free agency, there was talk that Atlanta was aiming to convert him from a relief pitcher to a starter, or at least give him a look in that capacity. This feels like a revival of that reporting from November.
Even still, it would be a shock if the job indeed does go to Lopez, especially if it means Elder being left out. That might not wholly be the case, though. Brian Snitker and the organization have made it clear they plan to take it easy with Sale's workload early in the year to keep him healthy, which could lead to a pseudo six-man rotation, giving Elder his own opportunities.
For a legitimate World Series contender like the Braves, though, this is cleaerly one of the biggest storylines of the spring to watch.