MLB Rumors: Cubs-Jordan Montgomery life, Braves surprise No. 5, Cardinals SS buzz

Cardinals SS buzz
MLB Rumors: Cardinals could still add veteran SS for depth
The plans seemed pretty obvious at some point for the St. Louis Cardinals as it pertains to their everyday shortstop going into the 2024 season. One of the organization's top prospects, Masyn Winn, made his MLB debut at the position last season and, by most accounts, is expected to be the Opening Day starter with Tommy Edman moving to centerfield more regularly.
However, things might be changing slightly in regards to that plan. Edman's health is a minor question mark for Opening Day but, even if that doesn't affect Winn's position as the starting shortstop, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ($) that the club is still considering eyeing veteran options to back up Winn in the middle of the infield.
Goold, admittedly, did not delve into specifics himself or with Marmol about which veterans could be on St. Louis' radar as depth for shortstop. Having said that, Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors mentioned that Nick Ahmed, Elvis Andrus and Brandon Crawford remain unsigned in free agency.
Especially with Edman potentially unable to back up Winn to start the season, a veteran option would make a great deal of sense for the Red Birds. For as highly touted as Winn has been as a prospect, the soon-to-be 22-year-old had plenty of shortcomings in the 37 games he played in the majors in 2023.
Winn slashed a meager .172/.230/.238 over that span, tallying just four extra-base hits over the 37-game stint in St. Louis as well. While an addition like Ahmed, Andrus or Crawford wouldn't usurp Winn in the long-term hierarchy at shortstop, should the youngster struggle and need to work and develop a bit more, it would provide the Cardinals some insurance in that case.