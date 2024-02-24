MLB Rumors: Cubs-Jordan Montgomery life, Braves surprise No. 5, Cardinals SS buzz
MLB Rumors: Cubs very much alive in Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes
Most Chicago Cubs fans would describe the team's offseason to this point as underwhelming or disappointing. Yes, Jed Hoyer and Co. signed Shota Imanaga, but Cody Bellinger hasn't been brought back into the fold and an overall lack of splashes as a whole in a winter when there were promises made about going for it to try and contend leaves fans wanting.
The good news to some degree, however, is that the offseason isn't remotely completed as spring training begins. A reunion with Bellinger is still on the table as he remains unsigned. But now one MLB insider is reporting that the Cubs could also be a real contender to land one of the other marquee free agents still available: left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
The former Yankee and Cardinal who was traded to the Texas Rangers at last season's deadline and went on to help the organization win its first World Series has experienced a somewhat tumultuous market. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post appearing on Bleacher Report noted that the Cubs "can't be ruled out" in the Montgomery sweepstakes as they're one of four teams still realistically in the mix.
Joining the Cubs in that race for Montgomery is the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants.
One thing that stands out with Chicago in that mix of franchises is that they appear to be the closest to contention. Adding Montgomery to the top of the Cubs rotation with Justin Steele and Imanaga would create a 1-2-3 among the best in baseball. If they could then also re-sign Bellinger, the lineup would also be a formidable unit that could propel the club to the top of the wide-open NL Central.
Of course, money talks and the Cubs will have to pay up for the Scott Boras client, especially if the other involved parties appear desperate enough to write a big check. But it's at least promising that Chicago isn't waving its white flag for making a big splash just yet.