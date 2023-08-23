MLB rumors: Cubs look to trade and re-sign this offseason, White Sox exec replacements, more
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Chicago White Sox executive replacements
The Chicago White Sox haven't had the best track record in the public relations department this season. Not only was the team bad, but reports about dysfunction in the clubhouse didn't help matters either.
The team was one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline, moving on from Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, and Keynan Middleton. With the season lost, the White Sox decided to get another head start on a rebuild...without their current front office power structure.
On Tuesday evening, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced that effective immediately, he was firing executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. With the team on a downward trajectory since the 2021 season, it wasn't necessarily a shock.
So that leaves the question: Who will Reinsdorf hire to replace Williams and Hahn?
In terms of general manager options, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) mentions Texas Rangers' Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore, Tampa Bay Rays' Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels, MLB Senior Vice President of On-field Operations Michael Hill, Toronto Blue Jays Vice President of Baseball Strategy James Click, and former New York Mets General Manager Zack Scott as options.
All five of these options have general manager experience -- Moore with the Kansas City Royals, Daniels with the Rangers, Hill with the Miami Marlins, and Click with the Houston Astros. Click would be one of the more popular picks, since he helped the Astros win a World Series last year, but wasn't retained by owner Jim Crane.
Rosenthal also mentions that Reinsdorf could settle on an internal candidate.
The White Sox need to get their hires correct to ensure the organization can turn things around. They may not have much difficulty, as five executives told The Athletic that the White Sox openings are valuable.