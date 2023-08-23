MLB rumors: Cubs look to trade and re-sign this offseason, White Sox exec replacements, more
Could the Chicago Cubs look to retain some of their big players and bring in an All-Star talent this offseason?
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Cubs looking to trade and re-sign players this offseason
The Chicago Cubs are looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. The moves they made in the offseason and at the trade deadline have helped them reach their current 65-59 record (as of the morning of Aug. 23). Regardless of how the season ends for them, general manager Jed Hoyer will have quite the winter ahead of him to make sure the team can compete next year.
Could a big move be on the horizon?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (reported) on Tuesday night that the Milwaukee Brewers had "significant interest" in acquiring New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso before the trade deadline. While that was the main headline, there was also the tidbit that the Cubs spoke with the Mets about Alonso. However, sources in New York have stated that no deal was close.
Considering there was interest in Alonso, one has to wonder if the Cubs will re-explore a trade for Alonso. That would all be dependent on the Mets. Would they rather accelerate their rebuild by acquiring prospects, or keep their star player, who is due for a new contract after the 2024 season?
There is some more Cubs-related news, specifically regarding some big-name players on their roster set to hit free agency.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required) mentions that the Cubs should prioritize re-signing utility man Jeimer Candelario this offseason, whom they acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals. Of course, Candelario began his career with the Cubs.
"Hoyer’s preferred method of dealmaking is giving higher annual salaries for shorter contract lengths. Candelario will be 30 on Opening Day next year, and his versatility is an appealing quality for a team that wants to create depth, play matchups and buy time for prospects to develop without saddling future payrolls with onerous deals. Since rejoining the Cubs, Candelario is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with a 1.044 OPS in 15 games. On both sides, it sounds like a lot of the boxes have already been checked."- Patrick Mooney, The Athletic
One of the big stories for the Cubs was if they were going to sign starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to a long-term contract extension, as he could opt out of his contract. But with Stroman dealing with a rib fracture, what are the Cubs to do this offseason?
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs do not plan to offer Stroman a contract extension this winter. Additionally, the Cubs "now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract after all."
Stroman's opt-in for next season is worth $21 million. Through 23 starts, Stroman recorded a 3.85 ERA, a 1.236 WHIP, a 10-8 win-loss record, 111 strikeouts, and 50 walks in 128.2 innings.