MLB Rumors: NY Mets almost traded Pete Alonso to shocking destination
Pete Alonso could have been shipped out to an NL Central contender.
It was shocking enough to watch the Mets ship out stars like David Robertson, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the MLB trade deadline. It turns out July could have gotten even more wild for fans in New York.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that the Mets were in talks with the Brewers, and the Cubs, on a trade involving Pete Alonso.
Milwaukee apparently made a "significant push" that Rosenthal's Brewers source said the team was within "field-goal range" of making the trade happen with a top-five prospect in play. However, a Mets source pushed back on the idea that a deal was close.
MLB Rumors: Brewers came close to adding Mets star Pete Alonso
Trade deadline evaluations for the Brewers would have looked a whole lot different if that trade had gone down.
It may be a good sign for Milwaukee fans though. Even though the swing didn't make contact, the Brewers were still out there looking for a star-level addition. And they could circle back to trade talks this winter.
As for the Mets, it's no secret that Alonso's future is uncertain. The moment they decided to break up the gang, the question of what they'd do with Alonso became the elephant in the room.
The rebuild in New York will take some time and Alonso may not be interested in waiting for the team to be in position to contend again. He'll hit free agency in 2025, which could mean walking for nothing. But would that be worse than giving up on a homegrown talent who is the only remaining draw on the roster?
There's no question teams like the Brewers, Cubs and others will be lurking in the offseason when the Mets need to make a decision on their star first baseman.