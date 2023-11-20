MLB Rumors: Cubs-Ohtani update, Red Sox-Juan Soto trade package, Yamamoto latest
- Big-name Yamamoto suitor out of the mix?
- Proposed Red Sox trade package for Juan Soto
- Cubs update on pursuit of Shohei Ohtani
MLB Rumors: Cubs preparing big offer as favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani
Over the weekend came a report that the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes that is set to dominate MLB free agency until the two-way superstar signs might already be down to two teams. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that it was essentially down to the always-expected Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs as the two favorites to get a deal done with Ohtani.
Former Cubs Spanish-language analyst and insider Mike Rodriguez added to that late last week by reporting that Chicago was planning to present a "very lucrative offer" to Ohtani in order to try and sway him toward joining the Cubs.
All of this is shaping up like the Cubs could seriously be one of the leading contenders for Ohtani. Of course, that's not without some complications.
For one, with the likely loss of Marcus Stroman in free agency, the Cubs will need to re-bolster their starting rotation. Ohtani would've helped to address that, but his UCL injury and subsequent surgery will keep him off of the mound for the 2024 season. Thus, they would have to spend elsewhere to fill any holes in the rotation for Craig Counsell's team.
Beyond that, the Cubs are also still reportedly interested in re-signing Cody Bellinger this offseason, which is not a guarantee by any stretch. However, that's another potentially costly free agency contract that the organization would have to pony up for. Moreover, if Bellinger were to leave, it would necessitate filling his spot in centerfield.
Of course, these are all just talking points. Nothing should stop a team from signing Shohei Ohtani if they have the means to do so given his prodigious talent. And as of right now, all signs point to the Cubs not only having the means, but also having the strong desire and aggressive mentality to make signing the two-way sensation potentially a reality.