MLB Rumors: Cubs in the final 2 for Shohei Ohtani, and there's a big reason why
The Chicago Cubs are willing to spend big on the right player, and there is no bigger star than Shohei Ohtani.
By Mark Powell
Shohei Ohtani's free agency has been quiet -- seemingly too quiet -- ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings which are just a few weeks away. If the price tag weren't so high, most MLB teams would be interested in Ohtani's services, even if he's not allowed to pitch in 2024. Ohtani won his second AL MVP in three years last week. It would've been three straight were it not for a historic season by Aaron Judge in 2022.
Ohtani is expected to receive a contract over $500 million. Heck, his agency may even shoot for $600 million -- and there's an argument to be made he's worth even more.
MLB Rumors: Why the Cubs are willing to pay so much for Shohei Ohtani
Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Ohtani is most interested in either the Dodgers or Cubs. Chicago's emergence should be noted, as it's a little out of left field. However, following their pursuit and eventual hire of Craig Counsell from the rival Milwaukee Brewers, it's clear the organization believes their World Series window is opening.
”The huge news on the North Side as well…Shohei Ohtani,” Levine said on670 The Score’s Inside the Clubhouse. “And the Chicago Cubs have pretty much made it clear that it’s them and the Dodgers being involved. The Cubs haven’t made it known, but social media and all sources that I have and other people have insist that it could be Dodgers/Cubs all the way when it comes to getting a deal done for Ohtani, which will be a record-setting deal.”
While the Cubs have been hesitant to spend in recent offseasons, Ohtani is a different force. Not only does he produce in multiple facets on the field, but his off-field impact can great increase the overall revenue of any franchise he signs with.
”I talked to a source this week with the Los Angeles Angels and he told me that Ohtani is worth $100 million in (annual) revenue for a team that has him,” Levine continued. “He was that for the Los Angeles Angels this past year. Hundred million dollars in revenue."
Yes, you read that right. Basically, the Cubs, Dodgers or any interested team would pay Ohtani roughly $50 million AAV and receive double the value in return. That financial impact is enough to intrigue the Ricketts family.