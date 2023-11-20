MLB Rumors: Cubs-Ohtani update, Red Sox-Juan Soto trade package, Yamamoto latest
- Big-name Yamamoto suitor out of the mix?
- Proposed Red Sox trade package for Juan Soto
- Cubs update on pursuit of Shohei Ohtani
MLB Rumors: Red Sox trade package proposal for Juan Soto
With the arrival of Craig Breslow, most Boston Red Sox fans are expecting the new Chief Baseball Officer and Chaim Bloom replacement to make some big waves in his first offseason with the club. Much of that is tied to two items on fans' wishlist: Upgrading the pitching staff and making a serious run at Shohei Ohtani.
But the Red Sox could also be in the mix to trade for one of baseball's brightest young stars: Juan Soto.
Soto is entering the final year of his current contract with the Padres and, given the organization's recently revealed financial woes, bloated payroll, and underperformance, Soto has been floated for some time as a top-tier trade candidate. And any contender or aggressive team would be in that market, which the Red Sox certainly qualify as.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report ranked the Top 10 trade destinations for Soto and put the Red Sox at No. 3 on that list behind the Seattle Mariners and rival New York Yankees. More importantly, though, he put together a trade package that Boston could start with by sending to San Diego. Here's what the deal could look like according to Miller's proposal.
While I question whether or not this would be enough to get a Soto trade done -- Yorke is the No. 6 prospect for Boston while Drohan is No. 18; neither is in the MLB Top 100 -- it gives you and idea of the framework as the Padres try to get cheaper, younger, and still compete. The Red Sox have the farm system to offer that.
Particularly with the Red Sox possibly eyeing trading away Alex Verdugo and other outfielders on expiring deals, Soto would start to make even more sense this offseason. However, the question would then become if the team could ink an extension with the slugger or if this would be a one-year rental, which would factor heavily into trade negotiations.
As Miller noted, though, even the prospect of Soto joining Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Trevor Story for just one year could still be enough to get Breslow and the Red Sox to make the deal.