MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade buzz, Blake Snell dark horse, SF Giants Imanaga pivot
It's not often that each MLB team is given the option to pursue the reigning Cy Young winner in free agency, but this is exactly the case during the 2024 offseason. Blake Snell put together a tremendously dominant season in 2023 and has since entered free agency with his days as a San Diego Padre likely coming to an end.
With such a dominant 2023 season, Snell has gained some much-deserved attention in free agency. Teams like the Angels, Yankees and Giants have all been seen as possible suitors in this sweepstakes, there remains a dark horse team that could swoop in and nab Blake Snell: The Chicago Cubs.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently ranked the 11 likeliest destinations for Snell, with the Cubs coming in at No. 4. And his thought process connecting Chicago to the southpaw made a ton of sense.
"Snell, in many ways, is the opposite of the rest of their starters in that he racks up a lot of strikeouts and walks as opposed to relying on an excellent defense. Justin Steele is a solid No. 1, but he’d be an even better No. 2, and Snell, if healthy, is an upgrade over free agent Marcus Stroman. The Cubs are going to make a splash soon, or at least they had better. Snell would be quite a splash."
The Cubs could lose Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger this offseason, two of their better players a year ago. To make up for this loss, they would need a huge acquisition. There are fewer bigger acquisitions left in free agency than Blake Snell.
After landing Shota Imanaga, one would have to wonder if the Cubs are willing to spend big on another top-of-the-market arm in free agency as they also look to add to the lineup, whether that means re-signing Bellinger or not. But Snell, given how mysterious much of his free agency has been, could still be in play depending on how deep into his pockets Hoyer is willing to reach.