MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade buzz, Blake Snell dark horse, SF Giants Imanaga pivot
MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease continues to garner attention from potential suitors
Ever since the Chicago White Sox began a path of rebuilding, fans and media have both created rumors of the team dealing their ace, Dylan Cease. But to this point, this idea has faced many obstacles. Cease is still just 28 years old and in the middle of the best years of his career. Not just that, but he has multiple years of team control remaining on his deal.
But this hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about him. Teams like the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds have all been rumored to reach out to Chicago about the right-handed pitcher. The Reds added Frankie Montas in free agency, likely removing them from any blockbuster Cease trade. But why has no one else gotten a trade done to help new GM Chris Getz jumpstart a rebuild with a treasure trove of prospects?
Getz spoke on that himself, essentially saying that there have been calls, but there hasn't been an offer yet that has moved him and the White Sox brass.
A Dylan Cease trade is still a real possibility. Chicago just has a steep price they're asking for and they don't seem very eager to budge off that asking price. The interest in the White Sox's best pitcher will continue to be there and Chicago will likely hear some intriguing offers, but it's far from a guarantee that they will ever move their ace.