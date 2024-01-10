MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade buzz, Blake Snell dark horse, SF Giants Imanaga pivot
MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman could be Giants pivot from Imanaga
It had already been reported that the San Francisco Giants were out of the Shoto Imanaga sweepstakes before it was reported that the Japanese southpaw had agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs. While this is a tough blow for the Giants, who have sat back and watched their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers load up on talent, this is far from the last pitcher they could make a move for.
In fact, FanSided MLB insider, Robert Murray touched on this in a recent episode of The Baseball Insiders Podcast, noting that there's another high-profile free agent hurler that San Francisco could pivot to, former Cubs ace Marcus Stroman:
"I know one pitcher they absolutely do have interest in is Marcus Stroman," Murray said. "Stroman is someone who's had a very interesting free agency this year because [of] the fact there's been hardly any buzz with him. There's been a lot of different things about other pitchers but with Stroman, it's really been rather quiet. But the Giants are interested in Stroman. They're casting a rather wide net in that starting pitching search."
Good news for Giants fans, who have been heartbroken many times these last two offseasons, especially with the close calls on signing Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The Giants will absolutely need to make a splash as the offseason pushes on. They'll need to catch up so they're not left behind in the daunting NL West.